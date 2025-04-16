Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Rishi Gets Romantic With Lakshmi, Malishka Tries To Look Smart

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience for the last three and a half years. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Shanaya instigates Malishka against Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare), highlighting that Lakshmi is coming between her and Rishi (Rohit Suchanti).

In the upcoming episode, amidst Shalu’s Mehendi ceremony, Rishi gets a chance to spend quality time with Lakshmi. As everyone stays busy, Rishi brings Lakshmi to a corner. He pulls her closer and gets romantic with her. However, Lakshmi becomes shy and runs away. Rishi enjoys the special time with Lakshmi.

Lakshmi sits by Shalu’s side, and they discuss exposing Malishka and staying alert from Anushka. Meanwhile, Malishka comes and asks Lakshmi to stand away. She tries to look smart in front of Shalu during the Mehendi ceremony, but Shalu prefers to ignore her.

Will Lakshmi be able to expose Malishka this time?

