Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Rishi Gets Romantic With Lakshmi, Malishka Vows To Separate Them

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, continues to entertain the audience with major ups and downs and interesting storylines. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. Kiran discovers that Shalu has doubts about Malishka and Balwinder. She tells Malishka this, and Shalu overhears it and finds something fishy.

In the upcoming episode, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) gets romantic with Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and adores her. Karishma and Anchal are shocked to see them. Rishi looks very happy, but Malishka approaches him and leaves him confused. Rishi asks Malishka if he can tell Lakshmi that Malishka will never interfere. Malishka curses Rishi, saying that he will never get his love. Rishi and Malishka indulge in an argument.

On the other hand, Aayush searches for Shalu and, as she meets him, reveals her doubts about Malishka and Balwinder. Balwinder joins the party and Malishka shares this with Kiran. Kiran and Malishka decide to execute their plan. Malishka vows to separate Rishi and Lakshmi and win this war in any situation. Anchal feels that Rishi and Lakshmi’s relationship is a true one. Kiran makes Rishi drink the spiked drink.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?