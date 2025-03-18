Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Rishi & Lakshmi Come Close – Why Malishka Leaves Oberoi Mansion?

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been ruling hearts for the last three and a half years, with major twists and turns in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Rishi brings Lakshmi home. He feeds her with his own hands, bringing them close to each other.

In the upcoming episode, Rishi gets close to Lakshmi and expresses his desire to be with her forever. He kisses her forehead, which Malishka oversees, leaving her devastated. As housemates Neelam, Karishma, Anchal, Harleen, and Kiran sit together in the hall, Malishka arrives with a sad face.

Neelam asks Malishka about her problem, and she starts her drama. Malishka tells Neelam that she has been tolerating everything for Neelam for so long, but she is done now. She tells Neelam that Rishi and Lakshmi are together, and he is feeding her, so now she cannot bear all this and is leaving the Oberoi Mansion. Neelam tries to stop her, but she leaves. Neelam, Karishma, and others try to stop her.

It will be interesting to see if Malishka stops and what Neelam’s action is now.

