Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Rishi Prays For Lakshmi, Balvinder Joins Hands With Malishka

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience for the last three and a half years and continues to rule over hearts with major twists and turns in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Aayush decides to call the police to find Lakshmi’s culprit, which stresses Malishka. Malishka asks Kiran for help to save her.

In the upcoming episode, Rishi becomes emotional and prays in front of the temple in the hospital for Lakshmi’s well-being. On the other hand, Kiran gets the CCTV footage to dispel the proof against Malishka in an attempt to murder the case of Lakshmi. She bumps into Balvinder, who expresses his disappointment over not knowing anything.

Kiran tells him everything and brings him to Malishka’s side. As Kiran comes to meet Malishka, she informs her that she is safe now. However, Malishka becomes curious to know whether Lakshmi’s child is alive or not. She asks Kiran to arrange someone who can tell her whether Lakshmi’s child is alive or dead for further confirmation.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?