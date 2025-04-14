Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Shalu To Celebrate Honeymoon With Aayush, Malishka Challenges Lakshmi

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been entertaining the audience for the last three and a half years, with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Malishka returns home after being discharged from the hospital.

In the upcoming episode, Anushka becomes stubborn and plans to separate Shalu and Aayush anyway. She shares her plan to celebrate her honeymoon with Aayush and emphasizes that she will execute her plan on the night of Shalu and Aayush’s mehendi.

On the other hand, Lakshmi gets emotional seeing Rishi and acknowledging the truth that he is not Malishka’s child’s father. She hugs him, which Kiran oversees, leaving her worried. Rishi expresses his feelings to Lakshmi, highlighting that he really wants things to be the same as they were earlier.

Lakshmi becomes determined to expose Malishka. She tells her that only Rishi’s soon-to-be child’s mother is allowed to live in this room with him. Lakshmi taunts her, saying that Malishka doesn’t deserve to live in the room. She also reveals that after three days, she will get to know who will live with Rishi in this room and in his life. Malishka claims that she will only be with Rishi and challenges Lakshmi. Lakshmi accepts the challenge, leaving Malishka worried.

