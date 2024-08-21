Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Big Twist: Oh No! Rishi and Lakshmi Face Deadly Terrorist Attack

In Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms, the audience sees major ups and downs in Rishi and Lakshmi, played by Rohit Purohit and Aishwarya Khare, respectively. Lakshmi and the Oberoi family get ready for the Independence Day celebration, where the audience will witness a big twist as terrorists attack before the flag-hoisting ceremony.

On her Instagram story, the lead actress, Aishwarya Khare, shared a short clip from the show’s set, sharing insights into the upcoming twist. As per the plot, Lakshmi, with Rishi and the Oberoi family, comes for Rishi’s hotel inauguration ceremony. After the inauguration, everyone waits for the flag-hoisting ceremony, but terrorists attack the place. The shared video shows Rishi and Lakshmi standing in the hall where a terrorist fires a gun at Lakshmi, and Rishi promptly pulls her down, saving her life. Rishi and Lakshmi come close in the dramatic scene, which also hints that they might come close after this incident.

Reportedly, these terrorists have come for the CM as she is here for the flag hoisting ceremony, and the terrorist wants to kill her and get their demands fulfilled.

It will be interesting to see how Rishi and Lakshmi will save their family members and others from the terrorists.

View Instagram Post 1: Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Big Twist: Oh No! Rishi and Lakshmi Face Deadly Terrorist Attack

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?