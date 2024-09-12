Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Story: Balvinder Plans To Kidnap Lakshmi, Anushka Discovers Aayush’s Attraction

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Anushka instigates Karishma against Lakshmi during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. At the same time, Anushka finds Aayush clinging to Shalu, leaving her jealous. And Balvinder returns for Lakshmi.

In the upcoming episode, Paro and Rohan candidly bring Rishi and Lakshmi close. Paro shares that we are good people, so when we like something, we will praise that thing, like Rishi likes Lakshmi. Upon this, Rishi agrees, creating a romantic and emotional moment between the two, which Dadi oversees.

Dadi confronts Lakshmi and questions her emotionally, saying that she still loves Rishi, leaving Lakshmi distressed. On the other hand, Balvinder gets jealous of Rishi, and his people make silly mistakes. Then he shares that they are here to kidnap Lakshmi, which Anushka overhears hiding behind. Later, Anushka confronts Aayush about whether he loves Shalu, and in frustration, Aayush accepts the truth, leaving Anushka spellbound.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?