In the upcoming episode of Zee TV's show Bhagya Lakshmi, the audience will witness a major twist when Rishi hugs Lakshmi.

Bhagya Lakshmi is a popular daily soap that airs on Zee TV. The show produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms has come a long way, entertaining the audience for the last 3 years. Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) prepares for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, where Anushka gets pissed with Lakshmi.

In the upcoming episode, Rishi indulges in a wholesome family moment with Lakshmi, Paro, and Rohan. As they head to welcome the Ganesha, Balvinder, who sees from a distance, swears to ruin Rishi’s life and get back his Lakshmi. Balvinder is also shocked to see Lakshmi’s two kids.

Soon, Rishi and Lakshmi, with their kids, welcome the Ganesha, where Malishka is jealous. On the other hand, Balvinder conspires against Rishi. Rishi then takes Lakshmi to the corner and hugs her, expressing his gratitude for gifting him with Paro, who is just like her. Later, Rishi finds something fishy as he spots Balvinder disguised as a band member standing near Lakshmi’s room. On the other hand, Shalu makes laddoos in the kitchen, where Anushka appreciates her work and insults her that if she makes good laddoos, she will give her fip in front of Aayush.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?