Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Twist: Lakshmi And Paro’s Disappearance Upsets Rishi

Bhagya Lakshmi is Zee TV’s popular show, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, the audience has witnessed major twists with Neelam arguing with Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) for Paro. Neelam tries to steal Paro from Lakshmi. However, after a heated argument, Lakshmi takes Paro with her and comes to her aunt Rano’s home. Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) also supports Lakshmi’s decision, which upsets Neelam. Malishka worries that Lakshmi might return home. However, Neelam consoles her and promises that she will not let Lakshmi return, but she will get Paro by legal means. Neelam and Anchal come to Rano’s home to talk to Lakshmi. But her disappearance causes chaos, and they end up in a heated argument.

In the upcoming episode, Neelam bashes Rano for lying. However, Rano asks her to leave as she has nothing to do here. Later, Lakshmi returns home with Paro and Shalu. Rano shares that Neelam and Anchal were looking for her here. Lakshmi gets worried, and she quickly plans to leave the city. Lakshmi takes a bus with Shalu and Paro, leaving the city.

On the other hand, Rishi and Aayush try to meet Lakshmi, but they only face disappointment. Aayush requests Rano to share Lakshmi’s whereabouts, or things will be ruined. But Rano expresses she has no idea. Rishi gets upset with this and shares his concern with Aayush, saying he didn’t expect such behavior from Lakshmi. Meanwhile, Anushka shares with Malishka that Rishi loves Lakshmi, which makes her angry.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?