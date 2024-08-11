Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Twist: Lakshmi Breaks Down In Tears, Rishi Distressed

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms, the audience sees nail-biting twists and turns in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Lakshmi’s return to the Oberoi mansion makes Neelam irritated. On the other hand, Aayush and Dadisa become happy with Lakshmi and Paro’s arrival. But Malishka taunts Neelam and announces war against Lakshmi. She decides to break all the barriers and limits to take revenge on Lakshmi.

In the upcoming episode, Lakshmi enters the house, leaving her footprint on the floor. Lakshmi fears coming to the Oberoi mansion, but Rohan’s sweet welcome makes her feel better. Later, Dadi asks Lakshmi to live in Rishi’s room as she is his wife. Later, Anushka asks the servants to wipe Lakshmi’s footprints in the house, which angers Dadisa. Dadi stops her and shouts at Anushka. Soon, Rishi comes and handles the situation, making Dadi feel better.

However, Lakshmi becomes sad and shouts at Rishi, revealing that she doesn’t wish to return to his life. Lakshmi also emphasizes that she doesn’t want money or this house, but everyone is blaming her, and she breaks down in tears. Rishi tries to console her, but Lakshmi blames Rishi for everything happening in her life. Rishi becomes upset after Lakshmi blames him, and he gets distressed by the situation.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?