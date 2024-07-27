Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Twist: Neelam Threatens Lakshmi For Paro, Rishi Distressed

In Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen a nail-biting drama with Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and Paro’s disappearance. Neelam comes to Rano’s house to meet Lakshmi and talk about Paro. But Neelam is surprised by her disappearance, and she files a police complaint. On the other hand, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) also tries to discover Lakshmi and Paro’s whereabouts. However, Lakshmi decides to leave the city with Paro. While Rishi, after facing disappointment, shares with Aayush that he didn’t expect such behavior from Lakshmi and worries about Lakshmi and Paro.

In a surprising turn of events, Lakshmi and Paro return to Oberoi’s house. Lakshmi decides to confront Neelam. Lakshmi clarifies to Neelam that Paro will stay with her no matter what. Neelam threatens Lakshmi that if she disobeys her order, then she will face consequences. Lakshmi firmly announces that Paro belongs to her, and nothing can change that. Neelam tries to make Lakshmi understand that she can’t give Paro the luxury and comfort that Neelam can. But Lakshmi ignores her advice. Upon this, Neelam warns Lakshmi that she will drag her to court if she doesn’t agree with her.

Later, Aayush gets angry when Karishma stops him from supporting Lakshmi and expressing his views on the matter. On the other hand, Neelam instigates Rishi to fight for his daughter Paro. But Rishi, distressed by the situation, tells Neelam that separating Paro from Lakshmi is not the right thing. But Neelam doesn’t listen to him and eventually questions his love for Paro.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?