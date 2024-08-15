Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Twist: Rishi Falls Sick, Lakshmi Takes Care Of Him

Ekta Kapoor, under Balaji Telefilms, produced Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi; the audience sees nail-biting twists and turns in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Malishka, with Anchal and Karishma, plans to throw Lakshmi out of the house. Malishka makes Lakshmi feel jealous by joining Rishi and her bed.

In the upcoming episode, Rishi falls sick, and Lakshmi goes to make Kadha for him. Soon, Paro notices Rishi’s sickness, and she helps him dry his hair by blow drying. Rishi enjoys the lovely moments with his daughter, and Rohan accompanies her. Paro waits for Lakshmi, but Malishka arrives and is surprised. Soon, Lakshmi comes, and to make her feel jealous, Malishka applies balm on Rishi’s neck, but her hand starts itching. Lakshmi suggests that Malishka apply the balm to Rishi’s chest, but Malishka feels frustrated. Then Paro plans a trick. She takes the balm from Malishka, revealing that she will apply bam to Rishi.

As soon as Malishka goes, Paro convinces Lakshmi to apply balm to Rishi as she can’t. Lakshmi applies balm to Rishi and makes him feel comfortable. Paro and Rohan become happy as they bring their parents close. Later, darkness spreads everywhere, and Rishi and Lakshmi come close to each other. Soon, the lights come, and Lakshmi goes away from Rishi.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?