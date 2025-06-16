Exclusive: Harshad Chopda’s fitness passion at its best to play Rishabh in Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hai Naya Season

Harshad Chopda will be back to rule the TV screens yet again from tonight, 16 June with Bade Achhe Lagte Hai Naya Season on Sony TV. The show produced by Balaji Telefilms will carry forward the legacy of telling unusually cute and adorable love stories. The story of Rishabh and Bhagyashree will be yet another love tale that will leave fans smitten.

Well, Harshad, who returns to the TV space after the successful stint of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has worked immensely on his body for this particular role. Harshad always had a sleek body and has been passionate about his fitness regimen. However, he was determined to hit greater heights for this role at hand.

It is evident with him showcasing his macho body in the promos. The sequence in the promo where he shows off his stunning physique clearly shows the staggering efforts that have gone into getting this far. We hear that it was Harshad’s deliberate attempt to look different in this role.

The results are strikingly apparent as he displays his muscular physique in the promos that have gone on air. In the compelling sequence of the promo, he confidently reveals his impressive physique, which serves as a testament to the immense dedication and hard work he has invested to achieve this remarkable transformation. We hear that Harshad intentionally sought to create a distinct look for this role, emphasising his commitment to stepping outside his usual persona.

As per a reliable source, “Harshad shed oodles of weight to look this sleek and give himself a different look to play Rishabh. His perfectly sculpted physique cannot miss anyone’s eye.”

Well, his pairing with Shivangi Joshi is already being talked about, as the Jodi has created magic through the promos. Bade Achhe Lagte Hai Naya Season is all set for its premiere tonight, 16 June, on Sony TV.

Are you all excited? It is finally time for the fans of Harshad Chopda to appreciate their favourite’s relentless hard work on his fitness and body!!

Over to you all now!!