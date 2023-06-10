Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Aayush discovers shocking secret in Vikrant’s phone  

Loyal viewers of Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms on Zee TV, is churning the interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Vikrant comes to the venue. However, he gets calls from his secret girlfriend but doesn’t pick up her calls. Vikrant’s mother scolds him for being inattentive at his engagement ceremony. While he sits beside Lakshmi, he gets a call.

Vikrant worries and moves aside to take the call. Vikrant cuts the call and soon receives his girlfriend’s message stating that she is on her way to the engagement ceremony. However, the former worries. Aayush and Shalu witness the stress on Vikrant’s face and decide to find the truth.

In the coming episode, Aayush and Shalu make a plan to get hold of Vikrant’s phone. Aayush takes Vikrant along and indulges him in dancing with Shalu and Bani. Soon, Neha witnesses Vikrant’s phone lying on the table. She grabs this opportunity and steals her phone. Aayush and Shalu get happy when finally, they have Vikrant’s phone in their hand. Aayush discovers that Vikrant was chatting with his ‘Jaan’. Aayush and Shalu get shocked after learning his secret.

What will happen next? Will Aayush tell Rishi and Lakshmi about Vikrant’s secret girlfriend?

