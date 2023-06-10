ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Aayush discovers shocking secret in Vikrant’s phone  

Aayush and Shalu get happy when finally, they have Vikrant’s phone in their hand. Aayush discovers that Vikrant was chatting with his ‘Jaan’ in Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi

Author: Manisha Suthar
10 Jun,2023 11:16:39
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Aayush discovers shocking secret in Vikrant's phone  

Loyal viewers of Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms on Zee TV, is churning the interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Vikrant comes to the venue. However, he gets calls from his secret girlfriend but doesn’t pick up her calls. Vikrant’s mother scolds him for being inattentive at his engagement ceremony. While he sits beside Lakshmi, he gets a call.

Vikrant worries and moves aside to take the call. Vikrant cuts the call and soon receives his girlfriend’s message stating that she is on her way to the engagement ceremony. However, the former worries. Aayush and Shalu witness the stress on Vikrant’s face and decide to find the truth.

In the coming episode, Aayush and Shalu make a plan to get hold of Vikrant’s phone. Aayush takes Vikrant along and indulges him in dancing with Shalu and Bani. Soon, Neha witnesses Vikrant’s phone lying on the table. She grabs this opportunity and steals her phone. Aayush and Shalu get happy when finally, they have Vikrant’s phone in their hand. Aayush discovers that Vikrant was chatting with his ‘Jaan’. Aayush and Shalu get shocked after learning his secret.

What will happen next? Will Aayush tell Rishi and Lakshmi about Vikrant’s secret girlfriend?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

