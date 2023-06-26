Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Aayush finds a shocking evidence against Vikrant

Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms on Zee TV, a riveting storyline has taken an unexpected turn, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats. As per the plot, Lakshmi reveals her firm decision to marry Vikrant. Rishi explains that Vikrant is the wrong guy. Amidst their fight, Rishi and Lakshmi fight; the latter calls Rishi a cheater and mentions how he married her for his benefit even though he was in love with Malishka. This comparison with Vikrant angers Rishi.

Rishi and Aayush continue to doubt Vikrant. Hence, they embark on a mission to gather evidence against Vikrant. They decide to pay a visit to his house in search of proof. Determined to expose his true intentions, Rishi and Aayush leave no stone unturned in their quest for justice. As they navigate through Vikrant’s house, they also encounter unexpected obstacles.

In the coming episode, Aayush searches Vikrant’s room while Rishi looks for proof in Anjana’s room. Aayush drops tea on a few papers and a photo of Saloni and Vikrant while finding the evidence. He checks the photo, and it gets spoilt. Aayush regrets his moves but still takes the photo along to show Rishi. Meanwhile, Vikrant’s maid informs him about Aayush and Rishi’s presence at the house.

What will happen next? What Vikrant confronts Aayush and Rishi?

