Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Aayush, Shalu and Bani conspire to stop Vikrant and Lakshmi’s engagement

Loyal viewers of Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms on Zee TV, have seen quite a lot of drama happening in last week. According to the storyline, Lakshmi cooks in the kitchen. She tries to take a container when a sharp knife pointed toward Lakshmi is about to fall on her. However, Rishi witnesses the same and saves Lakshmi from being hurt. He also scolds Lakshmi for being careless and asks her to protect herself. However, while saving each other, Lakshmi and Rishi get injured.

Lakshmi gets ready for her engagement and comes to meet Rishi. She witnesses Rishi sleeping and tries to wake up. However, Rishi is unconscious. When Lakshmi fails to wake him up, she decides to go and seek someone’s help. However, Lakshmi finds the door locked. As she fails to open the door, Lakshmi panics.

In the coming episode, Aayush, Shalu, and Bani witness the love between Lakshmi and Rishi and decide to stop the engagement. Aayush thinks about three ideas, including the kidnapping of either Lakshmi, Vikrant, or Shalu. However, Shalu and Bani reject all three ideas of Aayush. They believe a better plan is needed to stop Vikrant and Lakshmi’s engagement.

What will happen next? Will Aayush, Shalu, and Bani stop Vikrant and Lakshmi’s engagement?

