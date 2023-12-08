Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Ayush and Shalu disguise to save Lakshmi   

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) goes behind Lakshmi along with Shalu, Ayush and Bani. He witnesses Lakshmi’s emotional state and gets upset. Soon, he lands at the police station and begs in front of the officer for Lakshmi. He asks him to let Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) be out of the mental asylum because she is innocent and needs a house to recover.

The police inspector informs Rishi that until the hospital doesn’t give a certificate which mentions Lakshmi to be absolutely fine, he cannot do anything. Rishi gets upset but he promises to bring out Lakshmi from mental asylum by hook or by crook. Meanwhile, Lakshmi is dragged inside a dark room at the mental asylum and she breaks down.

In the coming episode, Rishi, Ayush, Shalu and Bani make a master plan to bring out Lakshmi from the mental asylum. To execute their plan, Ayush and Shalu take disguise looks. While, Shalu turns a Punjabi man, Ayush becomes a rapper. Rishi asks them to be safe as this is the only way to get Lakshmi out. Ayush and Bani also promise to be perfect to achieve the task.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 784 7 December 2023 Written Episode Update

