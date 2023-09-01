Television | Spoilers

When Neelam starts to leave, Dadi brings her bag too. She mentions leaving the house along with Neelam. The latter feels bad and changes her decision to leave the house in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) prepares to head to the Oberoi mansion. However, she informs Bani and Shalu that she will be residing in the house till Rishi’s marriage and later will return to her house. On the other hand, Malishka gets angry with Lakshmi’s return and speaks to her friend. Soon, Vikrant makes an entry and offers to help Malishka (Maera Mishra) in her mission to keep Lakshmi away from Rishi (Rohit Suchanti). Vikrant pledges to ruin Lakshmi and Rishi’s lives.

Lakshmi comes to the Oberoi mansion along with Shalu. However, Karishma stops her from entering the house. Soon, she starts insulting her but Shalu takes a stand for her sister. Saloni comes and drags Lakshmi out of the house. She reveals to Lakshmi that Neelam will leave the house if she enters. Lakshmi gets shocked and decides to leave again. However, Virendra and Dadi stop Lakshmi.

In the coming episode, Lakshmi continues to beg Virendra and Dadi to let her go so that Neelam can change her decision and stay in the Oberoi mansion. However, Dadi asks her to stay silent. When Neelam starts to leave, Dadi brings her bag too. She mentions leaving the house along with Neelam. The latter feels bad and changes her decision. Dadi manages to stop Neelam and Lakshmi from leaving the mansion.

