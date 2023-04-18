Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Rishi overhears Vikrant’s dinner date invitation for Lakshmi. He asks Lakshmi to proceed and mentions that he won’t stop her from progressing. Lakshmi decides to go for the date and starts getting ready. Rishi wishes him luck with her date.

Vikrant receives Lakshmi at the restaurant, making her sit comfortably. They start having conversations about each other’s personalities. Soon, Balwinder witnesses Lakshmi with Vikrant and goes to meet her. He spoils Vikrant and Lakshmi’s date and reveals to Vikrant how he was supposed to marry Lakshmi. Vikrant gets pissed with Balwinder’s behaviour.

In the coming episode, Vikrant brings Lakshmi home and informs the entire family that he is ready to marry Lakshmi. The family feels elated by their decision, and Lakshmi takes the blessing of the family members. Later, Rishi congratulates Lakshmi and Vikrant on their marriage. Vikrant thanks Rishi, and the latter gets emotional.

What will happen next? Is this the end of Rishi and Lakshmi’s love story?

