Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Lakshmi Applies Medicine On Rishi’s Wound, Aayush Finds Out Paro’s Truth

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has witnessed interesting ups and downs over the past few days. As seen so far, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) tries to ask Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) about Paro’s father, but she doesn’t reveal the truth. Malishka plans a new conspiracy and accuses Paro of harming Neelam.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Rishi, in anger, throw things in his house, which results in Rishi getting hurt. Soon, Aayush comes to console Rishi and asks him to visit the washroom. Rishi tries to apply medicine to his wound, but he can’t because of his mental stress. Soon, Lakshmi enters the washroom, where she meets Rishi. Both start fighting with each other. But when Rishi tries to leave, he gets hurt, and Lakshmi shouts at him and takes his hand to apply medicine to the wound, creating an emotional moment.

Later, Aayush stops Shalu and reveals that only Shalu and he knew that Lakshmi was pregnant, so why are they not revealing the truth now? To escape, Shalu calls Anushka and asks her to stop her husband from talking to the other girl. Later, Aayush overhears Lakshmi and Malishka talking about Paro, which makes him confirm that Paro is Rishi’s daughter.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?