Vasudha Upcoming Twist: Megha to tell Chandrika the big truth; Will Devansh’s presence stop her?

Vasudha the Zee TV television show produced by Arvind Babbal Productions has seen engaging drama with Megha (Mandeep Kaur) and Devansh’s (Abhishek Sharma) engagement all set to happen. We wrote about Vasudha (Priya Thakur) having a tough time as she was prevented by her father from going near Dev. However, the two of them met where Dev expressed his anxiety over marrying his mother’s choice, and feared whether he was doing the right thing. He also cared for Vasudha’s injury on her hand. At the end of it, Dev felt as though he was going away from his life’s happiness. On the other hand, Vasudha wept in loneliness at losing her soulmate to Megha.

The upcoming episode will see Megha finding out the unexpected, of seeing the mangalsutra on Vasudha’s neck. She will question Vasudha and confront her for believing to be the wife of Devansh. Megha will go ahead and will decide to reveal this truth about Vasudha to Chandrika Singh Chauhan. Megha will tell Chandrika that she wants to talk to her about something really important regarding Vasudha. However, Dev will come into the room and will ask her what is it regarding Vasudha. It will be interesting to see if Vasudha’s truth is out or not.

What will happen next?

Vasudha is a compelling story that delves into the fascinating dynamics between two women from entirely different worlds – whose paths cross, leading to a clash of ideologies, temperaments and socioeconomic backgrounds, promising a narrative unlike any other on Indian television. Chandrika Singh Chauhan’s character is played by Nausheen Ali Sardar while Priya Thakur is seen in the titular role of Vasudha. Abhishek Sharma plays the lead Devansh Singh Chauhan. The show is produced by Arvind Babbal Productions.