Vasudha Upcoming Twist: Devansh doubts his decision to marry Megha; questions Vasudha about it

Vasudha, the Zee TV television show produced by Arvind Babbal Production,s has seen engaging drama with Devansh (Abhishek Sharma) getting closer to getting engaged to Megha. As we know, Hanumant has restricted Vasudha (Priya Thakur) from going near Dev’s room and talking to him. She kept herself busy with kitchen work and avoided coming in front of Dev.

The upcoming episode will see Dev all dressed for the occasion, which is his engagement. However, he will be jittery in his mind and will wonder where Vasu is. He will finally see Vasu and drag her inside the room. He will talk about his anxiety and will express his worry about whether Megha is the right person for him to get married to. He will tell her that Megha is his mother’s choice and that his life is going to change as he has to prioritise Megha in his life now. Vasudha will ask him to accept his new life and will wish him all the very best. Dev will notice an injury on her hand and will gently nurse it and help her out.

What will happen next?

