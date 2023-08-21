ADVERTISEMENT
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi refuses to return with Rishi to Oberoi house

Rishi speaks to Lakshmi and requests her to return home. However, Lakshmi refuses to return to Oberoi house in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Author: Manisha Suthar
21 Aug,2023 13:59:16
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi refuses to return with Rishi to Oberoi house

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Lakshmi decides to leave the house and starts packing her stuff. Soon, while everyone is sleeping, Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) goes to Harleen’s room and takes her blessing. She places a letter near Harleen’s pillow and leaves. Lakshmi remembers her happy moment spent at the Oberoi mansion and heads out of the house.

Malishka witnesses Lakshmi bidding adieu to the house and feels elated. Rano gets anxious seeing Lakshmi back home but she tells her that she needs to start anew in her life. Shalu and Bani spend time with Lakshmi after she returns home. The next morning, Rishi wakes up and Malishka (Maera Mishra) comes to meet her. However, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) asks Malishka about Lakshmi’s disappearance.

In the coming episode, Lakshmi takes up a job at the same jewellery store in which she was working earlier. Meanwhile, Rishi decides to bring Lakshmi home. Rishi goes to take Lakshmi but witnesses her buying ice cream at a store. Rishi gets down from his car and speaks to Lakshmi. He requests her to return home. However, Lakshmi refuses to return to Oberoi house.

OMG! Is this end of Rishi and Lakshmi’s love story?

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

