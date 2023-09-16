Television | Spoilers

Lakshmi warns Vikrant that Rishi will come and crash down upon his ego. Lakshmi’s threat leaves Vikrant worried in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is churning out the thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Vikrant holds Shalu at gunpoint and asks Lakshmi to marry him. Lakshmi yet again sits in the mandap along with Vikrant. Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) manages to reach the godown and knocks down a few goons. Rishi comes and manages to save Shalu and Aayush first.

Later, Rishi confronts Vikrant about his actions. When Vikrant (Mohit Malhotra) tries to harm Lakshmi, (Aishwarya Khare) Rishi beats up Vikrant. Soon, the fight escalates between the two. However, Vikrant spreads smoke and escapes with Lakshmi and Saloni. Meanwhile, the Oberoi family learns about Lakshmi being trapped by Vikrant and they go to save her.

In the coming episode, Rishi relentlessly searches for Lakshmi. Meanwhile, Lakshmi gives a befitting reply to Vikrant. She boldly declares that Vikrant is not even comparable to the dust beneath Rishi’s feet. She warns Vikrant that Rishi will come and crash down upon his ego. Lakshmi’s threat leaves Vikrant worried.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 702 16th September 2023 Written Episode Update

