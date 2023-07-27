Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi's emotional breakdown on her wedding day

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) witnesses the man from whom Vikrant (Mohit Malhotra) and Saloni hide. He soon meets the Mayur guy and questions him about Vikrant’s marriage. Mayur reveals that Vikrant is married, and he has a photo of his wife. Rishi (Aishwarya Khare) requests him to give the photo so that he can expose Vikrant. Mayur decides to get for him. Rishi gets happy to find a big piece of evidence against Vikrant finally.

Vikrant and Lakshmi excitedly prepare for their special day; Rishi takes it upon himself to investigate Vikrant’s past. Rishi visits Mayur’s house in search of evidence that could potentially expose Vikrant’s true identity. As he and Mayur diligently search through old photographs, they come across Vikrant and Saloni’s marriage photo. The revelation leaves Rishi stunned.

In the coming episode, Lakshmi finds herself in turmoil after contemplating Rishi’s stern advice. As she hesitates about her decision, Karishma warns her against backing out and urges her to get ready in the bridal dress. While getting dressed, Lakshmi sees her old mangalsutra, which was lovingly put around her neck by Rishi. Overwhelmed with emotions, she breaks down, reminiscing about the happy moments she had shared with Rishi.

Will Lakshmi learn about Vikrant’s hidden marriage before it’s too late?

