Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi’s real reason for returning to Oberoi mansion revealed

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Rishi and Malishka return home after their jewellery shopping. Neelam witnesses Rishi’s upset face and asks him to stay happy and forget the past. She asks her son to move on in life and forget Lakshmi as she too has forgotten him. However, Rishi mentions that even though he has moved on in life with Malishka (Maera Mishra) he will never forget Lakshmi. Malishka and Neelam get irked by Rishi’s love and concern for Lakshmi.

Aayush comes to meet Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and requests Lakshmi to return home. Initially, Lakshmi refuses to go but Aayush breaks down in front of her. Soon, Lakshmi agrees to return to Oberoi house. Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) learns about Lakshmi’s return and gets excited. He starts preparing to welcome Lakshmi home.

In the coming episode, Lakshmi comes to Oberoi house. While Karishma, Neelam, and Malishka get irked by her return. Dadi, Aayush, and Virendra welcome her home. However, Lakshmi reveals the reason for returning home. She mentions that she has come to congratulate Rishi on his marriage and also finally bid adieu to the house. Lakshmi goes to Rishi’s room and the latter feels happy and hugs her. Lakshmi gets emotional and hugs Rishi in return.

OMG! Will Rishi manage to stop Lakshmi?

