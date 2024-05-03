Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Malishka And Lakshmi Come Face To Face

Zee TV’s popular television show Bhagya Lakshmi has seen major drama in the past few days. As seen so far, Neelam spots Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) at the party, and she tries to follow her. On the other hand, Lakshmi hides in Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Malishka’s room, where she finds a ‘couple’ photo of Rishi and Malishka, which breaks her heart. However, Neelam tries to enter the same room but Lakshmi runs away before she could see her.

In the surprising turn of events, in the upcoming episode, you will see that Malishka becomes suspicious of Lakshmi’s presence amidst the anniversary celebration. While Lakshmi tries to hide, Malishka spots her in the house. Witnessing Lakshmi alive, Malishka gets shocked. Soon, she starts blaming her and says she has come to steal Rishi from her. But Malishka makes it clear to Lakshmi that she is married to Rishi and living a good life, and it has been seven years.

In anger, Lakshmi responds to Malishka and reveals that she has come here mistakenly and has no intention of returning to Rishi’s life now. However, Malishka gets scared.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?