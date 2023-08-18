ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka celebrates Lakshmi's exit from Oberoi house

Lakshmi remembers her happy moment spent at Oberoi mansion and heads out of the house. Malishka witnesses Lakshmi bidding adieu to the house and feels elated in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi

Author: Manisha Suthar
18 Aug,2023 13:01:19
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka celebrates Lakshmi's exit from Oberoi house 843757

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Malishka (Maera Mishra) has witnessed the family’s love for Lakshmi and decided to take a step. She plans to become like Lakshmi and be in the good books of the family members. Hence, Malishka tries to do puja in front of Dadi. Later, Malishka also asks Dadi to teach her how to perform a puja and what things are required for the puja. Dadi, too, guides Malishka.

Malishka talks to a friend on the phone and invites her to her wedding. However, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) overhears her conversation and reveals to her that the wedding will not happen. Malishka gets angry and confronts Rishi about his decision. Lakshmi, who passes by their room, overhears their fight and decides to speak to Rishi. Lakshmi comes to talk to Rishi and emotionally blackmails him to marry Malishka. She mentions that she will leave the house if he refuses to marry Malishka.

In the coming episode, Lakshmi decides to leave the house and starts packing her stuff. Soon, while everyone is sleeping, Lakshmi goes to Harleen’s room and takes her blessing. She places a letter near Harleen’s pillow and leaves. Lakshmi remembers her happy moment spent at the Oberoi mansion and heads out of the house. Malishka witnesses Lakshmi bidding adieu to the house and feels elated.

OMG! Will Rishi agree to marry Malishka?

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

