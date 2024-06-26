Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Malishka Confronts Rishi Regarding Lakshmi, Aayush Succeeds In His Plan

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen interesting dramas in the last few episodes. According to the previous episode, Aayush meets Paro and indulges in fun interaction with her. Later, he takes her hair strand as a DNA sample to find out the truth about whether Paro is Rishi’s (Rohit Suchanti) daughter in real life. On the other hand, Rishi meets Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) in jail and promises to get her out of jail soon, but Lakshmi ignores Rishi and asks him to leave her alone. Later, Aayush asks Shalu to accompany him to meet Lakshmi.

In the surprising turn of events, you will see major drama when Malishka confronts Rishi. Rishi comes home after meeting Lakshmi in the jail. Rishi expresses his anger to Malishka as she puts a tracker on her phone. He breaks his friendship and relationship with her, upon which Malishka confronts Rishi and questions his relationship with Lakshmi. Rishi clarifies that he loves Lakshmi, and Malishka is well aware of that, which breaks Malishka’s heart.

Later, Rishi begs Anchal to cancel the FIR, which shocks her. But before she can say anything, Neelam enters the scene and makes it clear to Rishi that no matter what, they won’t let Lakshmi come out of jail. Also, nobody can save her now. On the other hand, Aayush succeeds in his plan to get Lakshmi’s hair strand for Paro’s DNA test.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?