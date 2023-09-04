Television | Spoilers

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, entertains audiences with engaging drama. According to the storyline, Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) begs Virendra and Dadi to let her go so that Neelam can change her decision and stay in the Oberoi mansion. However, Dadi asks her to stay silent. When Neelam starts to leave, Dadi brings her bag too. She mentions leaving the house along with Neelam. The latter feels bad and changes her decision. Dadi manages to stop Neelam and Lakshmi from leaving the mansion.

Malishka and Neelam decide to head out for the wedding shopping. However, before leaving Neelam asks Malishka to put toran (decorative door hanging). While Malishka puts the toran, Lakshmi helps her. As soon as Malishka tries to come down the stairs, she slips and falls. Lakshmi holds Malishka and saves her from getting hurt.

In the coming episode, Malishka asks Lakshmi to do her makeup for the engagement party. Lakshmi agrees to do so and help Malishka get ready for her big day. However, while Lakshmi is applying makeup products, she witnesses Malishka’s face turning red and puffy and gets scared. Malishka sees herself in the mirror and gets angry at Lakshmi for ruining her big day.

How will Rishi react to this drama?

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!