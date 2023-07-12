Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka orders Saloni to slap Vikrant

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, gives the audience nail-biting moments with each passing day. Audiences have already seen Malishka boldly declares that she possesses concrete evidence of Vikrant’s sinister deeds and accuses him of attempting to harm her beloved Rishi. Saloni and Vikrant both get shocked and worried. The two reveal to Malishka that they are married, and as they want a child, Vikrant is marrying Lakshmi.

Vikrant tries to strike a deal with Malishka in return for staying silent. Malishka neither accepts the deal nor denies it and leaves. Malishka thinks about the consequence when she stops Vikrant and Lakshmi’s marriage. She reveals to Kiran that if she exposes Vikrant, then Lakshmi’s marriage will not happen, and again, Lakshmi will be in the house along with Rishi.

In the coming episode, Malishka resorts to an unconventional method, driven by her determination to make Vikrant realize the pain he inflicted upon Rishi. She confronts Vikrant and Saloni, issuing a stern threat that stuns them. Malishka demands that Saloni slap Vikrant, intending to make him experience the same anguish he caused Rishi. Reluctantly, Saloni is forced to comply with Malishka’s demand.

What will happen next? Will Malishka continue to threaten Vikrant and Saloni?

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!