Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Neelam Declares Paro Is Not Rishi’s Daughter, Lakshmi Gets Upset

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen major drama in the past few days. According to the plot, Neelam finds out about Paro and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare), which makes her feel anxious. Later, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Rohan rejoice as Paro is finally here, while Malishka worries. Later, Neelam calls Lakshmi at Oberoi’s house to reveal the DNA truth.

In the upcoming episode, DNA reports finally come, which Neelam reads and declares that Paro is not Rishi’s daughter, which breaks Rishi’s heart. On the other hand, Lakshmi feels emotional and upset. However, Neelam asks Lakshmi to stay for one day until Rohan’s birthday. In contrast, Karishma throws mud on Lakshmi’s character and interrogates her about Paro’s father’s identity. Lakshmi reveals that Paro’s father is in the village. Later, you will see Rishi and Aayush embark on a mission to find out about Lakshmi’s husband.

However, Malishka fabricated the DNA reports so that Lakshmi could not return to Rishi’s life. It will be interesting to see how the truth will eventually come to light.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?