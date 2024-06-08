Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Paro Faces Serious Allegations, Lakshmi Distraught

In Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, the audience has seen major twists in the past few days, with Paro getting jailed for allegedly trying to harm Neelam. According to the plot, Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) meets Paro in the Juvenile Home, where the little girl requests her mother to take her home. On the other hand, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) questions Lakshmi about Paro, upon which Lakshmi warns him and asks him to stay away from her daughter.

In the upcoming episode, you will see major drama when serious allegations are made against Paro. Anchal confronts Rishi and reveals that he is not fulfilling his duty as a son, while Rishi clarifies that the court will decide who is at fault. During the courtroom session, Anchal’s lawyer made serious allegations against Paro and also requested the court to put her in a Juvenile Home forever. Hearing this injustice in the court against her little daughter, Lakshmi couldn’t hold back her tears, and she burst out crying,

It will be interesting to see how Rishi and Lakshmi will save Paro and how Paro’s truth comes in front of everyone. Also, will Malishka’s plan will work?

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?