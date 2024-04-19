Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Ranjeet Decides To Follow Lakshmi, Neelam Gets Angry

The popular television show on Zee TV, Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is gearing up for an interesting twist. According to the plot, Malishka and Neelam come to the temple looking for Lakshmi; the girl they thought was Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) is someone else. But Malishka keeps saying that she saw Lakshmi in the house. On the other hand, Lakshmi finds that the Oberoi family behaved rudely with Parvati and wonders the reason for them to do that.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 916 19 April 2024 Spoiler

In the upcoming episode, the viewers will witness an interesting twist when Neelam bashes Malishka, saying she is so into Lakshmi that she doesn’t even remember her marriage anniversary, which surprises Malishka. On the other hand, Parvati comes to her new home and meets Rano, who loves Parvati. Later, Lakshmi wonders and says she doesn’t want to meet her past, but Rano says she has to look into the past one day.

How will Lakshmi react when she discovers that Mr. Oberoi is no other than Rishi Oberoi?

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes completely after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend.

Share your predictions in the comments!