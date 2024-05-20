Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Rishi And Lakshmi Fight With Kidnappers, Paro Gets Hurt

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi is produced by Balaji Telefilms. The show is gearing up for a nail-biting twist. As seen so far, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) unite to save Rohan and Paro. In addition, Aayush and Malishka also follow Rishi, where Rishi, Lakshmi, Aayush, and Malishka get trapped by the kidnappers.

In the upcoming episode, Rishi learns that Paro is Lakshmi’s daughter, which makes him curious about Paro’s father. In the critical situation, Rishi asks Lakshmi if Paro is his daughter, and Lakshmi ignores his question. On the other hand, the kidnappers ask them to stop the rubbish. However, Aayush wants Rishi and Lakshmi to unite, so he fights with the kidnappers and asks Rishi to question Lakshmi.

But ignoring Rishi’s question, Lakshmi focuses on saving the children from the kidnappers. Meanwhile, Paro gets hurt, and Rishi takes care of her. Witnessing this, Malishka feels helpless and scared. In contrast, Rishi does not get an answer to his question. It will be interesting to see how Rishi and Lakshmi will unite.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?