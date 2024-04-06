Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Rishi And Lakshmi Save Parvati

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Ranjeet forces Lakshmi to marry him; then, he will release her daughter Parvati. On the other hand, Rishi keeps his search going for Parvati.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 903 6th April 2024 Written Update

In the coming episode, you will see that to save Parvati, Lakshmi decides to marry Ranjeet, but somehow, Lakshmi and Shalu pull their strength together and beag Ranjeet’s goon. Soon, Rishi enters the scene and beats up Ranjeet’s goons and Ranjeet himself.

Lakshmi and Shalu leave with Parvati, but Lakshmi decides to save Rishi, who is still trapped inside among Ranjeet’s goons. Later, Shalu hides Parvati and goes to file a case. On the other hand, Rishi comes to Parvati and asks about Lakshmi, but she cannot be seen anywhere. Meanwhile, Ranjeet makes a new plan to kidnap Lakshmi and Parvati.

