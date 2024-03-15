Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi convinces Neelam to patch things with Parvati

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Rohan decides to send Lakshmi’s video to Rishi. However, unfortunately, he fails to find his phone. Later, he comes to know that his phone is destroyed and he gets upset. Rishi calls Lakshmi to speak to Rohan. The latter tells Rishi about his broken phone. However, Rishi promises to buy him a new phone. Meanwhile, following Lakshmi’s advice, Parvati tries to win Neelam’s heart. However, she asks Parvati to leave.

Parvati decides to try a new move to win Neelam’s heart. She places a fake lizard on Neelam’s saree and informs her. When Neelam gets scared, Parvati helps her out and throws the lizard away. However, Neelam finds out that the lizard is fake and gets angry at Parvati for playing this prank. Soon, Neelam informs Lakshmi about her daughter’s mischief and asks her to take her away. Lakshmi heads to city to pick up her daughter. Meanwhile, Neelam throws Parvati out of Oberoi mansion.

In the coming episode, Dadi brings Parvati inside the house. However, Neelam gets angry and confronts Dadi. Meanwhile, Rishi enters the house and tries to learn about Parvati’s intension behind the fake lizard prank. When Rishi learns that Parvati just wanted to win Neelam’s heart, he convinces Neelam to patch things with Parvati. The latter also apologizes to Neelam. Meanwhile, Lakshmi is on her way to pick up Parvati.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 881 14 March 2024 Written Episode Update

Neelam informs Lakshmi about her daughter’s mischief and asks her to take her away. Lakshmi heads to city to pick up her daughter. Meanwhile, Neelam throws Parvati out of Oberoi mansion.