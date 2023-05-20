Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi decides to protect Lakshmi’s life

The priest reveals to Neelam and Karishma that Lakshmi’s life is in danger and she will be facing a lot of troubles in the coming days. Rishi overhears their conversation and gets shocked in Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the recent episodes. As seen so far, Malishka gets angry and jealous after Rishi and Lakshmi are announced winners in the couple competition game. Malishka decides to head home with Rishi and expresses her frustration with him. When Malishka witnesses Lakshmi arriving home, she gets angry at her, too, but Rishi shuts down Malishka. Neelam notices Rishi’s care for Lakshmi and confronts him. Neelam asks Rishi to stay away from Lakshmi for her goodwill. Rishi realizes his mistake and decides to stay away from Lakshmi.

Karishma witnesses Lakshmi wearing mangalsutra. She asks her to remove it and gear up for her wedding with Vikrant. Lakshmi breaks down while removing the mangalsutra, and Rishi notices her. The latter also cries and goes to speak to his mom Neelam. He mentions to her that Lakshmi is his life. Soon, Rishi confesses his love for Lakshmi in front of Neelam, and the latter gets shocked.

In the coming episode, Rishi witnesses Neelam and Karishma rushing outside the house to meet a priest. He follows them. The priest reveals to Neelam and Karishma that Lakshmi’s life is in danger and she will face many troubles in the coming days. Rishi overhears their conversation and gets shocked to know about the danger in Lakshmi’s life. Rishi confronts Neelam and decides to protect Lakshmi from all the danger.

How will Neelam react to Rishi’s decision?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!