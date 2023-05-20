ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi decides to protect Lakshmi’s life  

The priest reveals to Neelam and Karishma that Lakshmi’s life is in danger and she will be facing a lot of troubles in the coming days. Rishi overhears their conversation and gets shocked in Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Author: Manisha Suthar
20 May,2023 11:56:48
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi decides to protect Lakshmi’s life  

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the recent episodes. As seen so far, Malishka gets angry and jealous after Rishi and Lakshmi are announced winners in the couple competition game. Malishka decides to head home with Rishi and expresses her frustration with him. When Malishka witnesses Lakshmi arriving home, she gets angry at her, too, but Rishi shuts down Malishka. Neelam notices Rishi’s care for Lakshmi and confronts him. Neelam asks Rishi to stay away from Lakshmi for her goodwill. Rishi realizes his mistake and decides to stay away from Lakshmi.

Karishma witnesses Lakshmi wearing mangalsutra. She asks her to remove it and gear up for her wedding with Vikrant. Lakshmi breaks down while removing the mangalsutra, and Rishi notices her. The latter also cries and goes to speak to his mom Neelam. He mentions to her that Lakshmi is his life. Soon, Rishi confesses his love for Lakshmi in front of Neelam, and the latter gets shocked.

In the coming episode, Rishi witnesses Neelam and Karishma rushing outside the house to meet a priest. He follows them. The priest reveals to Neelam and Karishma that Lakshmi’s life is in danger and she will face many troubles in the coming days. Rishi overhears their conversation and gets shocked to know about the danger in Lakshmi’s life. Rishi confronts Neelam and decides to protect Lakshmi from all the danger.

How will Neelam react to Rishi’s decision?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Meet spoiler: Meet refuses to send Cheeku with an unknown couple
Meet spoiler: Meet refuses to send Cheeku with an unknown couple
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 spoiler: Raghav finds Sid being Ram and Priya’s murderer
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 spoiler: Raghav finds Sid being Ram and Priya’s murderer
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki and Rajveer share an emotional moment
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki and Rajveer share an emotional moment
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi bails out Ranbir
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi bails out Ranbir
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Tulsi convinces Radha to live
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Tulsi convinces Radha to live
Meet spoiler: Kanika throws Cheeku off the cliff
Meet spoiler: Kanika throws Cheeku off the cliff
Latest Stories
Revisiting Kartik Aaryan’s First Film As It Turns 12 Today
Revisiting Kartik Aaryan’s First Film As It Turns 12 Today
Revisiting Prawaal Raman’s Supernatural Thriller 404 As It Turns 11
Revisiting Prawaal Raman’s Supernatural Thriller 404 As It Turns 11
Eijaz Khan Met Real Cops To Play One In City Of Dreams
Eijaz Khan Met Real Cops To Play One In City Of Dreams
NTR Jr’s next titled Devara
NTR Jr’s next titled Devara
TV helps an actor to establish acting dreams even without a God father: Harshita Kashyap
TV helps an actor to establish acting dreams even without a God father: Harshita Kashyap
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii’s sister Sasha gets arrested
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii’s sister Sasha gets arrested
Read Latest News