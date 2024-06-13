Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Rishi Finds Lakshmi And Paro’s Whereabouts

Zee TV‘s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen major ups and downs in the last few days when Paro went missing. As seen so far, Shalu hides Paro at her Friend Ishita’s home. After searching for hours, Lakshmi discovers that Paro went missing because of Shalu. She scolds Shalu for her childish decision. But Shalu convinces Lakshmi that it’s the only way to save Paro, and she suggests Lakshmi go to her friend’s village, Kerala, with Paro.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Lakshmi agree with Shalu and go with Ishita to her village in Kerala. Though Lakshmi is away from Rishi and Malishka, things are not easy for her. Ishita is all set to get married, and Lakshmi can’t attend the wedding because her husband is not present. Ishita’s grandmother even scolds Lakshmi for her behavior. Meanwhile, Paro communicates with Rishi on a call, giving him a hint about their location.

On the other hand, Anchal provokes Neelam against Paro and Lakshmi by saying that the accident happened because of them. Malishka looks worried, wondering about Rishi and Lakshmi’s reunion.

It will be interesting to see how Lakshmi saves Paro and whether Rishi can find Paro.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?