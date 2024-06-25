Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Rishi Promises To Save Lakshmi, Aayush On His Mission To Find Truth

Zee TV‘s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen interesting dramas with gripping storylines in the past few days. As seen so far, Shalu bashes Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) for filing an FIR against Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). On the other hand, Malishka gets worried and shares with Anushka that, as per real DNA reports, Paro is Rishi’s daughter, but the reports change when they arrive home, which Aayush overhears. Acknowledging the truth, Aayush decides to find the truth, and he meets Paro at her home. In a candid conversation, he takes Paro’s hair as a DNA sample.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Rishi meets Lakshmi in jail, where she refuses to talk to him and closes her ears. But Rishi, in a loud voice, makes Lakshmi clear that he will do what he wants and get her out of jail as soon as possible. However, Lakshmi remains still. On the other hand, Aayush asks Shalu if she will accompany him to meet Lakshmi in the jail. When Shalu meets Lakshmi, she gets emotional. Taking advantage of the moment when Lakshmi hugs Shalu, Aayush takes Lakshmi’s hair strand for a DNA test. He also consoles Lakshmi and extends his support. But he fears that Lakshmi and Shalu should not discover that Aayush knows Paro and Rishi’s truth.

It will be interesting to see how Aayush will unveil this big truth in front of everyone with legitimate proof.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?