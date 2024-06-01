Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Rishi Tries To Make Lakshmi Feel Jealous By Romantically Dancing With Malishka

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi has seen major dramas in the past few days. According to the previous episode, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) hurts himself and tries to apply medicine to his wound in the bathroom. Soon, Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) enters the bathroom and meets Rishi. Both fight with each other, but witnessing Rishi’s bleeding hand, Lakshmi takes his hand and applies medicine. Later, Rishi and Lakshmi get locked in the bathroom where Karishma is outside. In order to not let her find out about them together, Lakshmi stops Rishi, and they get lost in romantic moments.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Rishi romantically dancing with Malishka to make Lakshmi jealous. However, his move doesn’t affect Lakshmi, but Malishka enjoys these moments. Later, Aayush interrupts Rishi and Malishka’s dance and brings in Rohan and Paro to separate them. Soon, Rohan drags Lakshmi to dance with him, which brings Rishi and Lakshmi close to each other with their kids.

On the other hand, Anushka feels jealous of Shalu, so she grabs Aayush’s hand, showing Shalu that she is very close to him to make her feel bad. However, it will be interesting to see how these kids will bring Rishi and Lakshmi close to each other.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?