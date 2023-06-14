Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi's accusations backfire as Vikrant’s girlfriend vanishes

Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms on Zee TV, is churning the interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Vikrant’s girlfriend confesses her love for him and cries. Rishi, who is passing by the room, overhears their conversation and goes to see inside the room. Rishi watches a girl hugging Vikrant through the keyhole and gets shocked.

Rishi brings Virendra, Lakshmi, and his entire family, near the room wherein Vikrant is locked with his girlfriend, Saloni. Rishi asks Vikrant to open the door. The latter gets shocked and fears being exposed. Soon, Lakshmi questions Rishi about his behavior. Rishi reveals to Lakshmi that Vikrant is having an affair, and he is stuck with his girlfriend inside. Rishi also mentions that Vikrant is not a right for Lakshmi.

In the coming episode, Vikrant successfully sends out Saloni from the room and saves himself from being exposed. He instead gets angry at Rishi for doubting him. Rishi checks the room and fails to find the girl. In front of the entire family members, Rishi faces embarrassment. However, she announces his decision and mentions that he will never let Lakshmi marry Vikrant as he is not the right guy for her.

What will happen next? Will Lakshmi believe Rishi?

