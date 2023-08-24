Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi’s love for Lakshmi irks Malishka and Neelam

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As per the plot, Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) takes up a job at the same jewellery store in which she was working earlier. Meanwhile, Rishi decides to bring Lakshmi home. Rishi goes to take Lakshmi but witnesses her buying ice cream at a store. Rishi gets down from his car and speaks to Lakshmi. He requests her to return home. However, Lakshmi refuses to return to Oberoi house.

Malishka and Rishi step into the same jewellery store where Lakshmi is employed. Upon spotting Lakshmi, Malishka (Maera Mishra) seizes the opportunity to make her jealous. Amid the display of glittering jewelry, Malishka deliberately chooses a resplendent mangalsutra, her intentions clear as she taunts Lakshmi subtly. Adding to the drama, she asks Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) to place the selected mangalsutra around her neck, all the while keenly observing Lakshmi’s reaction.

In the coming episode, Rishi and Malishka return home after their jewellery shopping. Neelam witnesses Rishi’s upset face and asks him to stay happy and forget the past. She asks her son to move on in life and forget Lakshmi as she too has forgotten him. However, Rishi mentions that even though he has moved on in life with Malishka he will never forget Lakshmi. Malishka and Neelam get irked by Rishi’s love and concern for Lakshmi.

OMG! Will Rishi marry Malishka?

