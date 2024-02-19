Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rohan stays at Lakshmi’s house

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Parvati and Rohan play with each other in the school’s park while Rishi goes to meet the principal. Lakshmi witnesses Rohan and Parvati’s cute bond and gets happy. Rohan then asks Lakshmi to meet his father and asks her to come along. Meanwhile, Shalu comes and takes Lakshmi and Parvati along to the store room.

Parvati and Rohan play in the garden while Rishi imagines his happy moment with Lakshmi. Soon, Rishi realizes that he was daydreaming and goes near the kids. Soon, Rohan witnesses a scorpion on Parvati’s back and informs Rishi. Parvati gets scared but Rishi manages to hit the scorpion and saves Parvati. The latter gets emotional and hugs Rishi.

In the coming episode, Rishi and Lakshmi fail to meet each other after several hit and miss moments. Later, Rishi meets the principal, who reveals that Rohan will stay at Lakshmi’s house. Initially, Rishi hesitates but later he agrees. Lakshmi gets happy and takes Rohan to her house. Dadi welcomes Rohan and Lakshmi decides to prepare something special for him to eat.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 856 17 February 2024 Written Episode Update

