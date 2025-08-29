Exclusive: Kumkum Bhagya’s one-week extension: Know the real reason

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show running for 11 long years, was all set to end on 7 September. The popular Balaji Telefilms show, which is presently in its fourth generation run, with Pranali Rathod, Namik Paul and Akshay Bindra as the leads, was about to bid its final goodbye to the audience. However, the news has erupted that a last-minute decision has been taken, granting Kumkum Bhagya an extension of one more week. Now, as per reports, the show will end on 14 September instead of 7 September.

Media reports suggest that Kumkum Bhagya was headed towards a closure with no proper ending. And this one-week extension means that the show will be given a good closure, with its story reaching its completion.

However, we at IWMBuzz.com have heard a different scenario!!

Our well-placed source tells us, “Kumkum Bhagya was always set to wind up with a proper ending. The culmination story was worked upon to give the long-running show a proper ending. But this extension has forced the team to work out the possibility of stretching the end by a week.”

So why did this extension even happen?

Our source says, “Ganga Mai Ki Betiyaan, which is supposed to take the slot of Kumkum Bhagya, is not ready with the required number of episodes before its launch. The channel had no other option but to give more time to Kumkum Bhagya before it closed down.”

As we know, Ganga Mai Ki Betiyaan, produced by Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Entertainment, has Shubhangi Latkar, Amandeep Sidhu, Sheezan Khan, Srishti Jain, Vaishnavi Prajapati in main roles.

We buzzed the channel spokesperson for this query regarding the reason for the extension, but did not get a revert.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.