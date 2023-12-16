Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Sonia to inform police about Lakshmi’s whereabouts

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Neelam witnesses Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) in the house and decides to send her to mental asylum again. However, Virendra stops Neelam. He takes a firm decision that Lakshmi will stay at Oberoi mansion only. Soon, Rishi enters the house and takes a stand for his wife Lakshmi. He also unites with Lakshmi and promises to protect her always. Lakshmi gets happy with Rishi’s care and love.

Lakshmi and Rishi happily enjoy morning breakfast. However, the house help comes running into the house and closes the door. Soon, he informs that the mental asylum doctor and police has come to take Lakshmi again. Rishi and Ayush get scared and they soon hide her. Rishi opens the door and asks the police to check the house after he shows search warrant.

In the coming episode, Rishi warns the doctor while the police are in search of Lakshmi in the house. Virendra warns Karishma to not reveal about Lakshmi’s whereabout or he would break ties with her. However, Sonia decides to inform the police. When one of the constables comes to Sonia’s room, she informs her that Lakshmi is in Rishi’s room.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 792 15 December 2023 Written Episode Update

