Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant comes close to Lakshmi to make Rishi jealous

Vikrant presents Lakshmi with a set of beautiful bangles. Vikrant, deliberately makes Rishi jealous as he leans closer to Lakshmi and confesses his love for her in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi.

Author: Manisha Suthar
13 Jul,2023 12:06:52
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay questions Ranbir and Prachi about their banter 833268

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves viewers on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the revelations ahead. According to the storyline, Vikrant tries to strike a deal with Malishka in return for staying silent. Malishka neither accepts the deal nor denies it and leaves. Malishka thinks about the consequence when she stops Vikrant (Mohit Malhotra) and Lakshmi’s (Aishwarya Khare) marriage. She reveals to Kiran that if she exposes Vikrant, then Lakshmi’s marriage will not happen, and again, Lakshmi will be in the house along with Rishi (Rohit Suchanti).

Malishka resorts to an unconventional method, driven by her determination to make Vikrant realize the pain he inflicted upon Rishi. She confronts Vikrant and Saloni, issuing a stern threat that stuns them. Malishka demands that Saloni slap Vikrant to make him experience the same anguish he caused Rishi. Reluctantly, Saloni is forced to comply with Malishka’s demand.

In the coming episode, the Oberoi family prepares for the joyous occasion of Lakshmi and Vikrant’s mehendi ceremony. Rishi seizes the opportunity to have a private conversation with Lakshmi. However, their interaction is abruptly interrupted by Vikrant, who enters the scene with a gift. Vikrant presents Lakshmi with beautiful bangles, which she graciously accepts. Vikrant deliberately makes Rishi jealous as he leans closer to Lakshmi and confesses his love for her.

What will happen next? Will Rishi ruin their mehendi ceremony?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Read Latest News