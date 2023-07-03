ADVERTISEMENT
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant on a mission to kill Rishi  

Saloni fears killing Rishi and informs Vikrant of her unsuccessful mission. Soon, Vikrant's anger intensifies, he decides to eliminate Rishi himself in Zee TV's show Bhagya Lakshmi.

Author: Manisha Suthar
03 Jul,2023 11:52:21
Bhagya Lakshmi on Zee TV, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has successfully created an impression via its diverse and unique concept. According to the storyline, Saloni discloses to Vikrant that Lakshmi and Aayush have admitted Rishi to the hospital, and he is on the path to recovery. Vikrant, taken aback by this revelation, becomes enraged and orders Saloni to kill Rishi. Meanwhile, the entire family gathers to pray for Rishi’s well-being, unaware of the danger looming over him.

In the coming episode, Saloni sneaks into Rishi’s room, intending to execute Vikrant’s wicked plan. However, fate takes an unexpected turn as Rishi unexpectedly wakes up and fights back, attempting to strangle Saloni in a desperate bid for survival. However, this is Saloni’s imagination when Rishi grabs a nurse’s neck. Lakshmi, who is present at the scene, saves the nurse. She also learns indirectly that Rishi’s accident was a murder plan against him. Meanwhile, Saloni fears killing Rishi and informs Vikrant of her unsuccessful mission. Soon, Vikrant’s anger intensifies, and he decides to eliminate Rishi himself.

What will happen next? Will Rishi survive Vikrant’s attack?

