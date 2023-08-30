Television | Spoilers

Vikrant makes an entry and offers to help Malishka in her mission to keep Lakshmi away from Rishi in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Lakshmi decides to leave the Oberoi mansion after meeting Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and the entire family. Soon, Virendra and Dadi make a request to Lakshmi. They ask her to take responsibility for Rishi and Malishka’s (Maera Mishra) marriage. Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) hesitates but later agrees to take up the responsibility. Rishi and Virendra are happy with Lakshmi’s decision.

Virendra bestows upon Lakshmi the responsibility of arranging Rishi’s marriage. This unexpected decision triggers a storm of emotions, particularly with Neelam, who vehemently opposes Lakshmi’s involvement and takes a drastic stand. The confrontation escalates until Dadi firmly asserts Lakshmi’s awaiting arrival. Neelam’s anger intensifies, pushing her to make a choice to leave the house. Virendra tries to speak to Neelam but she refuses to change her decision.

In the coming episode, Lakshmi prepares to head to Oberoi mansion. However, she informs Bani and Shalu that she will be residing in the house till Rishi’s marriage and later will return to her house. On the other hand, Malishka gets angry with Lakshmi’s return and speaks to her friend. Soon, Vikrant makes an entry and offers to help Malishka in her mission to keep Lakshmi away from Rishi. Vikrant pledges to ruin Lakshmi and Rishi’s lives.

OMG! Will Lakshmi and Rishi learn about Rishi’s return?

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!