Bhagya Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Rishi To Welcome Lakshmi In His Life, Malishka Distressed

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen interesting twists in the past few days with Paro falling into the borewell where Rohan jumps to accompany her. According to the previous episode, Paro bravely deals with the situation in the borewell. Witnessing Paro’s struggle, Rohan, without informing anyone, jumps into the borewell, leaving Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) shocked. Later, Rishi shares his pain with Aayush, who consoles him. Rishi reveals that after his daughter and son come off the borewell, he will welcome Lakshmi into his life, which Malishka overhears and gets shocked.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Malishka decide to share Rishi’s plan with Neelam. She comes to Neelam in a panic situation and reveals that she heard Rishi telling Aayush about his plan to welcome Lakshmi into his life again after Paro comes out of the borewell. Hearing this, Neelam is shocked. On the other hand, Lakshmi panics about Paro and Rohan being stuck in the borewell. Lakshmi desperately waits for the safety officers to rescue her kids, but she only faces disappointment.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?